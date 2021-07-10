Live
Wanted man to appear at crown court after arrest
Published: 8:52 AM July 10, 2021
A man wanted in connection with theft offences and for failing to appear at court has been arrested by police.
An appeal to trace Shaun Middleton, 39, from Lowestoft - who was wanted in connection with theft offences and for failing to appear at court - was launched last month.
A police spokesman said: "He was arrested on Tuesday, June 22 and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning."
Middleton subsequently appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court, and police said he was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, August 4.
"Police would like to thank the media and public for their help with this matter," the spokesman added.
