Search

Advanced search

Priests and pints: Religious landmark and brewery unite to launch pilgrim beer

PUBLISHED: 19:02 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:02 06 February 2020

Brewery sales Manager, Jules Knight, left of cask, and Father Andreas Wenzel, right of cask, with priest administrator, Father Kevin Smith, left, and brewery operations manager, Rob Howlett, front second left, and some of the visiting priests, at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brewery sales Manager, Jules Knight, left of cask, and Father Andreas Wenzel, right of cask, with priest administrator, Father Kevin Smith, left, and brewery operations manager, Rob Howlett, front second left, and some of the visiting priests, at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A catholic landmark which attracts thousands of pilgrims every year has begun a unique partnership with a neighbouring brewery.

Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham and Barsham Brewery have joined forces to create Pilgrim's Pale Ale, celebrating more than a thousands years of pilgrimage to Walsingham.

Their creation, a Washington real ale, was initially thought up a year ago, when staff from the shrine walked to the brewery and enjoyed a tasting session.

Brewery sales Manager, Jules Knight, and Father Andreas Wenzel, at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBrewery sales Manager, Jules Knight, and Father Andreas Wenzel, at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

At a special gathering on Thursday, February 6, the dream became a reality as the beer was officially launched.

Father Andreas Wenzel, shrine priest at Walsingham, said: "Together the shrine and brewery had this idea - wouldn't it be great to have a pilgrim's ale for those coming on a pilgrimage to Walsingham?

Father Kevin Smith, priest administrator, with the first pint at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFather Kevin Smith, priest administrator, with the first pint at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Everybody needs refreshment on the journey and it's something to look forward to - alongside the spiritual side of pilgrimage, of course.

You may also want to watch:

"It celebrates the gifts of God and creation, the gift of the beautiful landscape in north Norfolk. We felt this was a wonderful way of bottling up all that goodness."

Founded in 1061 by Lady Richeldis following a vision of Mary the Mother of Jesus, the Our Lady of Walsingham shrine has been a place of pilgrimage since the 11th century.

Father Kevin Smith, priest administrator, speaks at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFather Kevin Smith, priest administrator, speaks at the launch of Pilgrim's Pale Ale, a collaboration between The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham and Barsham Brewery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It was destroyed by Henry VIII in 1538, but restored again in 1922 by Father Patten, the Anglican Vicar of Walsingham.

The shrine welcomes 10,000 visitors a year from all over the world and, in conjunction with Thursday's launch, it hosted a pilgrimage of priests and deacons who were treated to a taste of

Jules Knight, sales manager at Barsham Brewery, added: "We spoke last year about the idea of maybe collaborating and potentially creating a beer with a religious, pilgrim slant to it, and that resulted in Pilgrim's Pale Ale.

"In the process we discovered this was a really good idea. There's a lot to celebrate, primarily a thousands years of pilgrimage to Walsingham.

"As a brewery we do everything locally. There are few that have such low food miles, and we know that's something really important to Walsingham as well."

Most Read

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Notorious former headteacher appointed to new role

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Student charged £100 for stopping for 15 seconds - at a zebra crossing

Callum Stocker, who has been ordered to pay �100 for 15 seconds of parking. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Mark Armstrong: A run with a view and how to look after it

There's no return to racing for Mark Armstrong just yet. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Boots taped off after break-in in Norwich

Boots at Anglia Square, where police tape has been put up. Photo: Matt Barnes

Norfolk council will not fly flag for Prince Andrew’s birthday

All of the councils in Norfolk have been asked if they will be flying a flag for Prince Andrew's birthday. Pictures: Neil Perry/ Ian Burt
Drive 24