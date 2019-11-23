Norfolk village hall to raise £25,000 for new roof

A north Norfolk village hall and base for emergency services, is trying to raise £25,000 to fund a new roof .

Walcott Village Hall which was built in 1954 has become a hub to the community for various groups including, church services, fitness, social and sport groups as well as used for meetings and gatherings.

The hall, which is used by over 1000 people, is in need of roof, ceiling repairs and new insulation to cut down heating costs and reduce energy consumption.

The chair of Walcott Village Hall, Janet Cooper, said: "Events are being arranged to raise the money locally as well as through grants and we are hoping additional funding can be found to assist us achieve our target of £25,000."

In the past the hall have ran free training on how to use defibrillators, yoga sessions and 'back to the 60s' nights.

To donate, visit: https://tinyurl.com/qpyxcmw