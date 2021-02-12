Hundreds of tributes to kite-surfer who died on Walberswick beach
A kite-surfer whose body was found on an East Suffolk beach has been named locally, as tributes to him pour in through social media.
At 3.20pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to Walberswick beach, near Southwold, following concerns for the safety of a man in the sea.
The man, who is believed to have been kite-surfing, was found by members of the public on the shore and despite attempts to save him died at the scene.
Now, the surfer has been named locally as instructor Andy Smith, the BBC reports.
Nick Stacey, from Framlingham, who learned the hobby from Mr Smith, said: "Any tragedy like this within kite-surfing is always very sad, but knowing it was Andy, at our favourite spot, was a complete shock.
"I would say he probably taught around 80pc of the people along the Suffolk coast."
Mr Stacey added that his friend was an experienced kite-surfer, whose motto was "safety, safety, safety."
He added: There are messages all over Facebook [about Mr Smith], just hundreds and hundreds of people that are devastated."
Suffolk Constabulary has confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious and that a file is being prepared for the coroner's office.
Most Read
- 1 Bearded vulture spotted over Norfolk
- 2 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
- 3 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
- 4 'Kind and loving' man, 28, died on Norfolk golfing holiday
- 5 New plans for 90-bed 'landmark' hotel in Norwich revealed
- 6 A47 driver on mobile phone was heading from Surrey to Yarmouth
- 7 Family thanks those who rushed to aid of farmer after fatal crash
- 8 Lost dog reunited with owner using live cameras and sensor cage
- 9 Two crashes on same stretch of road amid black ice warning
- 10 Parents say Norfolk special school is 'failing their children'
Witnesses or anybody with any information regarding the incident are asked to contact Halesworth Police on 101 quoting CAD 189 of February 7.