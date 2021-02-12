Hundreds of tributes to kite-surfer who died on Walberswick beach

Published: 8:07 AM February 12, 2021 Updated: 9:30 AM February 12, 2021

A kite-surfer whose body was found on an East Suffolk beach has been named locally, as tributes to him pour in through social media.

At 3.20pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to Walberswick beach, near Southwold, following concerns for the safety of a man in the sea.

The man, who is believed to have been kite-surfing, was found by members of the public on the shore and despite attempts to save him died at the scene.

Now, the surfer has been named locally as instructor Andy Smith, the BBC reports.

Nick Stacey, from Framlingham, who learned the hobby from Mr Smith, said: "Any tragedy like this within kite-surfing is always very sad, but knowing it was Andy, at our favourite spot, was a complete shock.

"I would say he probably taught around 80pc of the people along the Suffolk coast."

Mr Stacey added that his friend was an experienced kite-surfer, whose motto was "safety, safety, safety."

He added: There are messages all over Facebook [about Mr Smith], just hundreds and hundreds of people that are devastated."

Suffolk Constabulary has confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious and that a file is being prepared for the coroner's office.

Witnesses or anybody with any information regarding the incident are asked to contact Halesworth Police on 101 quoting CAD 189 of February 7.