Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A Norfolk supermarket has been given the green light to clock motorists as they enter and exit its car park.

Earlier this year, Waitrose lodged a bid with Norwich City Council to fit an automatic number plate recognition system at the entrance of its car park of its Eaton store.

And while the supermarket is yet to specify exactly how it plans to use the system, city council officers have given the all clear for it to be installed.

The camera will be fixed to a post more than four metres off the ground at the car park's entrance off Eaton Street and will be managed by Britannia Parking.

The device will allow the supermarket to record the registration plates of cars as they come and go - as well as monitoring the length of their stays.

Currently, the car park has a restriction of two hours per stay.