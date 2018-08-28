Vote for your favourite house on legendary Christmas lights estate

Claire Melton in the doorway of her property in Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018 Archant

For the past 15 Christmases a group of neighbours have transformed their road into a legendary festive wonderland, raising thousands for charity and keeping community spirit alive on their close knit round about.

Annette and Julian Fulcher outside their property in Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018 Annette and Julian Fulcher outside their property in Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018

And on Sunday night, the residents of Wood Aven’s Way round-about, Wymondham, once again lit up the neighbourhood with their light switch on, illuminating all thirteen houses in the close.

Two new families were initiated to the decade’s long tradition and joined the other residents in raising a glass of mulled wine to the continuing neighbourhood comradery.

Claire Melton, who co-ordinates the lights, said her Christmas could not start until the lights were on.

She said: “The whole place feels sparkly, you can feel the community spirit.

Fiona and Andrew Olive outside their property in Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018 Fiona and Andrew Olive outside their property in Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018

“The neighbours here are lovely and I think it helps living on a round about and not a straight road.

“We all help each other with lights. If someone can’t get up a ladder they get help with that and it just gets better every year.”

Dozens of people gathered Sunday night for the switch on and residents celebrated with mulled wine round the round about.

Festivities are set to continue in the run up to Christmas, with carol singing by Creative Singing group on December 22 and live organ music by Peter Williams on Christmas Eve.

Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018 Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018

Every year the group raises money for a different local charity, but this year said this year’s beneficiary, Starthrowers cancer charity, was particularly close to their hearts.

Earlier this year, a Wood Aven’s resident was diagnosed with cancer and has been supported by Starthorwer since receiving the news.

Mrs Melton said: “Starthrowers is an amazing charity.

“There’s always someone to talk to and because the centre is in a converted house it doesn’t feel clinical.

Number 76, decorated by the Hannan family Number 76, decorated by the Hannan family

“You can go in and cry, scream, chat with other people who know what you’re going through.”

The neighbours have already raised nearly £400 through their online donations page and collection box and Mrs Melton added the support from the public was incredible.

Last year the community raised £2,300 for Pact Animal Sanctuary and Wymondham Dementia Support Group and hope to build on this total by raising £2,500 in 2018.