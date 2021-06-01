Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell

Published: 12:16 PM June 1, 2021

As lockdown restrictions begin to lift, people in Norfolk are being asked to voluntarily spend more time locked up - Credit: PA

As lockdown restrictions begin to lift and people start to enjoy a taste of freedom, volunteers are needed to willingly spend more time locked up.

People are needed to visit Norfolk’s custody facilities to check on the welfare of those detained by police and the conditions in which they are held for the county's Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) scheme.

ICVs play a crucial role in safeguarding those who find themselves in custody, the police and offering public reassurance that the authorities are treating people with fairness and respect.

Applications are being invited from individuals interested in joining the custody visiting panels in King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Aylsham or Wymondham.

To apply, you must be over 18, live in Norfolk and have lived in the UK for more than three years.

For more information, please visit the Norfolk PCC website – https://www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/who-we-are/key-functions/custody-visiting/ - or contact the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk by email at opccn@norfolk.pnn.police.uk