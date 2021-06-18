News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Urgent call for more volunteers at vaccination sites

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:22 AM June 18, 2021   
Castle Quarter, Norwich

Castle Quarter's foodhall isn't going to reopen until the vaccination centre based there is no longer needed. - Credit: Archant

An urgent call has gone out for people to offer support as steward volunteers at vaccination sites across Norwich and South Norfolk.

NHS Volunteer Responders are calling for more steward volunteers in Norwich and Harleston amid a growing need in the East of England.

A large-scale Covid vaccination centre has opened in Harleston

A large-scale Covid vaccination centre has opened in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With the NHS calling for help to get local people vaccinated over the summer, particularly in those areas of most vaccination need, steward volunteers are particularly needed to support the efficient and safe movement of patients through the vaccination sites at the Norwich Castle Quarter (POD 1) Food Court and Paddock Road Surgery in Bullock Fair Close, Harleston.

The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need.

"If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate.

"Together we can get the jabs done.”

People interested are being asked to go to www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a Steward Volunteer.

You may also want to watch:

Shifts usually last up to six hours with expenses covered.









Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 20s drowned in Bawsey Country Park lake
  2. 2 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
  3. 3 Elderly man took his clothes off at Norwich park
  1. 4 Man, 20, who drowned at Bawsey Pits is named
  2. 5 Cat food brands recalled over link to fatal disease
  3. 6 Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England
  4. 7 See inside the 'tiny mobile homes' built from scratch for £95,000
  5. 8 School shut after ceiling tile falls on to class of children
  6. 9 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  7. 10 Tributes to popular Tesco worker with 'sparkling personality'
Norwich News
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, 87, was missing from Lincoln House Care Home in Swanton Morley for more than 48 hours.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Four new Aldi stores could soon come to Norfolk.

Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
drug-driving in Stanton

Video

WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ashley Bingley has been jailed after being found guilty of sex offences.

Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus