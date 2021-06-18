Urgent call for more volunteers at vaccination sites

Published: 9:22 AM June 18, 2021

Castle Quarter's foodhall isn't going to reopen until the vaccination centre based there is no longer needed. - Credit: Archant

An urgent call has gone out for people to offer support as steward volunteers at vaccination sites across Norwich and South Norfolk.

NHS Volunteer Responders are calling for more steward volunteers in Norwich and Harleston amid a growing need in the East of England.

A large-scale Covid vaccination centre has opened in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With the NHS calling for help to get local people vaccinated over the summer, particularly in those areas of most vaccination need, steward volunteers are particularly needed to support the efficient and safe movement of patients through the vaccination sites at the Norwich Castle Quarter (POD 1) Food Court and Paddock Road Surgery in Bullock Fair Close, Harleston.

The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need.

"If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate.

"Together we can get the jabs done.”

People interested are being asked to go to www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a Steward Volunteer.

Shifts usually last up to six hours with expenses covered.































