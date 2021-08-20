Visually-impaired children meet Dippy the dinosaur

Published: 6:42 AM August 20, 2021

A group of visually-impaired children's dinosaur dreams have come true after they were given a specially adapted tour of Dippy in Norwich Cathedral.

The life-sized diplodocus cast, which is on loan from the main hall of the Natural History Museum in London, is currently on display in the city.

A group of 10 children were given a VIP visit to the dinosaur, organised by Norfolk sight loss charity, Vision Norfolk, and even had the chance to handle a replica of Dippy’s skull.

Barbara Dunn, young people and families activities co-ordinator at Vision Norfolk, said: “We are very grateful to the Dippy team at the cathedral for laying on a visit which was carefully tailored to helping the visually-impaired youngsters get up close and personal with Dippy.

“For sighted people, the impact of Dippy is obvious as soon as you step into the Cathedral.

"The staff and volunteers really brought the whole display to life for our young people, and the opportunity to handle a life-sized replica of Dippy’s head was a real highlight.”

For more details on Vision Norfolk, email barbara.dunn@visionnorfolk.org.uk or go to: www.visionnorfolk.org.uk/children-young-people-and-families