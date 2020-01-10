Search

Advanced search

Tourism bosses red-faced after accidentally sending visitors to graphic sex advice website

PUBLISHED: 13:47 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 10 January 2020

A previous VisitNorwich marketing campaign. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwich

A previous VisitNorwich marketing campaign. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwich

Norwich BID/VisitNorwich

Tourism bosses were left red-faced after their website wrongly directed visitors to a graphic sex advice site.

The VisitNorwich website usually directs its visitors to local businesses, attractions and events based around the city, in a bid to promote tourism and boost the local economy.

However, changes to another website's details led to it inadvertently directing visitors to a sexual advice website, containing graphic images

A blog post on the site had originally included a link to the website of mobile catering company Christophe's Crepes and was written several months ago.

However, when the business owner updated his website details, the URL was taken up by another company, leading to the embarrassing situation.

You may also want to watch:

The predicament was then reported by The Sun on its website.

A spokesman for VisitNorwich, which is part of the Norwich Business Improvement District and is part-funded by Norwich City Council, said: "We sincerely apologise for any offence caused.

"The article in The Sun refers to a weblink from a blog written a few years ago that was live on our site and had originally linked to the correct website.

"Christophe's Crepes had since updated its website URL and the old site was taken on by a new company. We removed the content as soon as we were made aware.

"We are also reviewing our processes to ensure this does not happen again."

Chris Smith, owner of Christophe's Crepes, told The Sun: "We apologise if this caused any offence. We knew nothing about it."

Most Read

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries to beat Villa and Bristol City to Nketiah signing

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in League Cup action against Norwich City in October 2017, battling with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It’s draconian’ - Council enforces parking fines town avoided for years

Drivers in a market town will see their days of free parking numbered as a council takes over responsibility for enforcing tickets. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Van firm goes bust after 15 years

Kevin Owen, MD of the VANshop in Fakenham, has instructed insolvency experts to liquidate the 15-year-old firm which has now ceased trading. Picture: Archant

FARKE: City chief on Duda chase and Borussia Dortmund’s mega money ‘interest’ in Aarons

Hertha Berlin attacking midfielder Ondrej Duda is poised to seal a Norwich City loan move next week Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Press Conference RECAP: Pukki and Drmic both ruled out of City’s trip to Manchester United

Adam Idah is on standby if Teemu Pukki is ruled out through injury for Norwich City's Premier League trip to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘He had a knife and a hook’ - thieves raid pub’s fruit machines in three-hour spree

The landladies of a town centre pub have warned other owners to remain vigilant after thieves stole hundreds of pounds from fruit machines in Dereham and Fakenham. Pictured is The Cherry Tree pub in Dereham and sisters Sarah Godsoe (right) and Morgana Hale. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHERRY TREE

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists