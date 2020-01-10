Tourism bosses red-faced after accidentally sending visitors to graphic sex advice website

A previous VisitNorwich marketing campaign. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwich Norwich BID/VisitNorwich

Tourism bosses were left red-faced after their website wrongly directed visitors to a graphic sex advice site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The VisitNorwich website usually directs its visitors to local businesses, attractions and events based around the city, in a bid to promote tourism and boost the local economy.

However, changes to another website's details led to it inadvertently directing visitors to a sexual advice website, containing graphic images

A blog post on the site had originally included a link to the website of mobile catering company Christophe's Crepes and was written several months ago.

However, when the business owner updated his website details, the URL was taken up by another company, leading to the embarrassing situation.

You may also want to watch:

The predicament was then reported by The Sun on its website.

A spokesman for VisitNorwich, which is part of the Norwich Business Improvement District and is part-funded by Norwich City Council, said: "We sincerely apologise for any offence caused.

"The article in The Sun refers to a weblink from a blog written a few years ago that was live on our site and had originally linked to the correct website.

"Christophe's Crepes had since updated its website URL and the old site was taken on by a new company. We removed the content as soon as we were made aware.

"We are also reviewing our processes to ensure this does not happen again."

Chris Smith, owner of Christophe's Crepes, told The Sun: "We apologise if this caused any offence. We knew nothing about it."