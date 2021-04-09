Visitors allowed back to hospital from Monday

Published: 6:00 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 8:19 AM April 9, 2021

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which staff say is no longer fit for purpose and should be replaced - Credit: QEH

Visiting restrictions are being partially-lifted at a Norfolk hospital from Monday.

Patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn will be able to see one visitor a day for an hour.

Visiting slots should be booked directly via the ward which can be contacted through Switchboard on 01553 613613 on weekdays between 10.00am and midday. The trust will only be taking bookings from Monday 12 April, and visiting slots will be available throughout the day, seven days a week.

Visitors will be expected to wash or sanitise their hands on arrival at the hospital and ward; all visitors must always wear a face covering, including when entering and moving through the hospital. Visitors will be asked to wear a surgical facemask if visiting a high-risk area or a patient with suspected or known Covid.

In addition, visitors will be expected to cover any cuts on their hands and follow social distancing rules. All visitors will be asked to provide their details for NHS Test and Trace at booking.

You may also want to watch:

In line with government guidelines, visitors who have tested positive or are showing any symptoms of Covid-19, should not visit, to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Trust will continue to facilitate virtual visits for those unable to visit in-person, including via phone, video calls, and messages.

Patients admitted via the emergency department are permitted one named person to accompany them, and that individual must not have tested positive, be isolating or displaying any symptoms of Covid unless the patient is at end of life.

Carmel O’Brien, Chief Nurse at the QEH, said: “Enabling more visits is important for our patients’ physical and emotional recovery so we are pleased to have been able to put plans in place for the reintroduction of limited visiting. We will continue monitoring the situation carefully, and ensuring hands, face, space guidance is followed, so that our patients, staff and visitors are all kept safe.”

The changes do not apply to outpatient appointments. Visiting remains restricted for outpatient appointments unless visitors are a parent or appropriate adult supporting a child, accompanying a patient to a cancer diagnostic test results appointment or supporting a vulnerable patient.

Restrictions also remain in place for maternity appointments. One person can attend the maternity unit with their pregnant partner for appointments, during the labour and birth of their baby or the antenatal ward if they are admitted.

The EDP is campaigning to have the QEH rebuilt. To sign our petition, click here.