Christmas appeal launched to tackle isolation of children with sight loss

Vision Norfolk has launched a Christmas appeal to fund future activities for young people with sight loss. - Credit: Vision Norfolk

Vision Norfolk has launched a Christmas appeal to raise funds to help tackle isolation felt by young people with sight loss.

Funds raised will be used to support activities for young people run by the charity, including baby and toddler groups, music sessions, and sports for the visually-impaired.

It will also fund festive activities run by the charity, like a Festive Express train trip and the annual children's Christmas party.

Barbara Dunn, children, young people and families co-ordinator at Vison Norfolk, said: "It is important for children to come here. They meet children with similar eye conditions, that understand them and their limitations.

“They tend to be isolated as they go through teenage-hood.

“Our ambition is to be able to provide support for the children and young people right through to adulthood, and for their families.

“Without donations and sponsorship, we can’t continue to do that.”

Anyone who wants to support the Christmas appeal can donate on their Just Giving page.