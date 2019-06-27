Vision for new museum in Norwich revealed

A vision for a new museum detailing the city's printing history has been laid out, as the existing one faces demolition.

An annex of St James' Mill, which houses the John Jarrold Printing Museum, will be demolished as part of plans for more than 200 new homes off Barrack Street in Norwich, which were approved in March.

Artefacts from the museum have been promised a new home, but campaigners say it will not be fit for purpose, and would see the collection downscaled by 75pc.

A report has now been prepared by the John Jarrold Print Museum steering committee, setting out plans for a new museum.

It said: "[Visitors] will learn the story of printing from its origins through to the invention of the moveable type, the industrial revolution and the birth of computers, desktop publishing and the digital age.

"Working and non-working machines and the tools of the trade will be strategically displayed across a time line punctuated with letterpress displays."

It would include educational space for students, and the potential for two years training for people who want to work as a compositor, printer or bookbinder.

They say funding for the museum - which currently receives roughly 1,000 visitors per year - would be secured through streams including paid workshops, a modest entry fee and membership options.

But a location is yet to be secured. The report said a "location within the city is crucial for ease of access for volunteers and visitors".

A representative for the steering committee said Jarrold's current plan was to focus the museum on the print heritage of the Jarrold family, but said this would only cover one chapter out of a broader 600-year story.

A spokesperson for Jarrold said: "We appreciate the time and effort that has gone into the alternative plans presented by steering group, and understand their passion for the museum's future.

"However, the plans they have developed don't reflect the views of all volunteers and they haven't been costed.

"We believe our strategy, which was presented at the annual general meeting, still represents the best outcome for the future of the museum and have already begun to put this into action."