Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer
- Credit: Tom Selby
A bizarre photograph of a man dressed only in his pants and socks while asleep on top of a car has been shared after a night of "commotion" in Cromer.
The strange incident was caught on CCTV in the car park behind New Parade in the early hours of Sunday (August 14).
Nearby residents reported hearing "commotion" throughout the night and on Sunday Tom Selby decided to investigate.
After trawling through footage, Mr Selby said he was "surprised" to see the semi-naked man having a nap on the car - the owner of which is unknown - and described him as being "discombobulated".
"I was a bit confused as to why he was in his socks and pants. It’s a first for me I have to admit," he said.
"I just found the whole thing funny."
Following his discovery, Mr Selby decided to share the amusing photograph online.
One person wrote: "My guess is he’s soon going to get married."
Another added: "Just cooling down. Nothing odd. Nice cool roof to lay on."