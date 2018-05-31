Search

Virtual VE Day 75 in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:37 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 29 April 2020

Mayor Geoff Hipperson will be leading virtual VE Day 75 celebrations in west Norfolk Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

People can commemorate VE Day in west Norfolk without leaving their homes.

Events lined up include 1940s dance classes for adults and children, an ARP Warden plane spotting quiz, making table decorations from recycled materials in a make-do-and-mend way, creating bunting and paper hats ready for house or garden parties, preparing food, and hearing the experiences from someone who remembers the day. There will also be a gallery of archive photos and a talk from True’s Yard. People will be encouraged to join the national 3pm toast. The whole day will finish with an online disco, leading up to the nation singing We’ll Meet Again at 9pm along with the BBC Broadcast.

Full details will be published here on the Stories of Lynn website on Friday.

Ahead of the celebrations west Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson is asking people to get involved in two early activities.

You can invite him to join your celebration by filling in the online form on the council’s website.

He will join you virtually via Facetime or Whatsapp video and is hoping to fit in around 20 visits, time allowing, including visiting staff and patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at 3pm when the whole country will be toasting our heroes past and present.

West Norfolk council cabinet member Elizabeth Nockolds said: “As we are thanking our key workers at this present difficult period, it is important for us to remember also our heroes from the past who gave their lives for our country.

“Although we must stay at home and stay safe we can still celebrate this momentous anniversary by taking part in the suggested activities which will help to make it a special day to remember.”

Topic Tags:

