Inquest opens into death of builder
PUBLISHED: 14:30 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 29 April 2019
An inquest has opened into the death of a builder.
Viktors Ivanovs, 53, of Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, died at his home on Sunday, April 21.
At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, his medical cause of death was given as auto-erotic asphyxiation.
The court heard Mr Ivanovs was born on October 15, 1965, in Latvia and worked as a builder.
Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest until June 20.
Comments have been disabled on this article.