Inquest opens into death of builder

PUBLISHED: 14:30 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 29 April 2019

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

An inquest has opened into the death of a builder.

Viktors Ivanovs, 53, of Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, died at his home on Sunday, April 21.

At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, his medical cause of death was given as auto-erotic asphyxiation.

The court heard Mr Ivanovs was born on October 15, 1965, in Latvia and worked as a builder.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest until June 20.

