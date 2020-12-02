Viking themed children's play area confirmed at town's historic park

Published: 3:10 PM December 2, 2020

The under 8s play area at Castle Park, in Thetford, will be replaced with brand new Viking themed equipment. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Viking themed play equipment is set to replace a worn-out children’s play area in a town’s historic park.

The under 8s play area at Castle Park, in Thetford, will be replaced with brand new equipment which will keep in theme with the town’s rich heritage.

The rough design for the new Viking themed play equipment set to be introduced at Castle Park. - Credit: Courtesy of Thetford Town Council

Thetford Town Council cordoned off the old play equipment earlier this year and a public consultation took place to decide what should replace it.

At the council’s Amenities, Land and Property Committee on November 4, it was agreed that play equipment will be in the shape of a red Viking ship.

The old play equipment at Castle Park has been cordoned off to the public. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Chairman of the committee, Terry Jermy, said: “I would like to thank the more than 500 people that took part in our consultation on play equipment options for Castle Park.

“We were so pleased to have such a big response and there was a clear winning design.

“Thetford has so much history to talk about and it is right that we celebrate and promote this at every opportunity which is why the council is so pleased with the Viking theme that has been chosen.

“The Vikings visited Thetford on a number of occasions throughout history although their visits of course were not always pleasant - often raiding the town.

“Sweyn Forkbeard casually destroyed Thetford before becoming King of England in 1013.”

“The Viking design links with other local historical features including the depiction of Sweyn Forkbeard on the Thetford sign just off the London Road"

Dean Flack and three-year-old Evie Flack at Castle Park play area. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Dean Flack, who was with his daughter, three-year-old Evie Flack visit the park everyday. He said: “Whatever they ever do for the kids I really appreciate it.

“There is not a lot of things for children to do, especially with the lockdown at the minute. We come here every day. It will be really cool. We are excited.”

Castle Park play area in Thetford. - Credit: Emily Thomson

A date is yet to be set for the new equipment, which will follow after the current play area has been removed.

A spokesman from Thetford Town Council added: “We have applied for scheduled monument consent to remove the old play equipment and replace it with the new.

“As soon as we receive the consent, we will get the equipment installed.”

The council have said they hope to get the new playground set up in time for the Easter holidays next year.

Castle Hill park in Thetford. - Credit: Emily Thomson



