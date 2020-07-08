Leaked Assassin’s Creed game set in Viking Norfolk

Viking Norfolk is set to make up part of the setting for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla video game, due to be released in December 2020. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Ninth-century Viking Norfolk will be one of the spectacular settings for the latest edition of the hit video game Assassin’s Creed, it can be revealed.

Viking raids were a regular part of life in Norfolk in the Dark Ages. Picture: Sonya Duncan Viking raids were a regular part of life in Norfolk in the Dark Ages. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the 12th instalment in the long-running series, is due to be released in December and features a Viking-themed storyline.

Set in 873 AD, the game follows Viking raider Eivor who makes the journey from Norway to England and focuses upon the kingdom of East Anglia alongside Northumbria, Mercia and Wessex.

It is based on true history – Vikings attacked Anglo-Saxon Norfolk in 865 and were dominant until East Anglia was conquered and absorbed into the kingdom of England in c.917.

The game’s creative director Ashraf Ismail confirmed earlier this year that East Anglia would be part of the “large” open-world map, hinting that players can take a stroll through Norfolk in the Dark Ages.

This appears to have been confirmed in the last few days by leaked work-in-progress gameplay footage, which mentions and shows a number of Norfolk locations.

The bulk of the 30-minute footage shows a Viking raid on Burgh Castle, a Roman fort near Great Yarmouth, while there are also mentions of ‘Theotford’, ‘Northwic’ and ‘Elmenham’ – the Anglo-Saxon names for Thetford, Norwich and North Elmham.

It has not yet been confirmed exactly how much of the storyline is set in East Anglia, though fans may find out more at creator Ubisoft’s digital showcase event on Sunday, July 12.

Viking Norfolk in real life

Regular Scandanavian invasions were a part of Norfolk life a millennium ago, while much of the ninth century saw East Anglia ruled by ‘Danelaw’.

Norwich and Thetford in particular were two of the most thriving towns in England, with trade across the sea to Viking heartlands likely to have played a major role in that.

Cnut, one of England’s most recognisable Viking rulers, left a lasting legacy in Norfolk with St Benet’s Abbey – the ruins of which still stand today on the River Bure.

Many east Norfolk place names also come from Viking names, including the likes of Hemsby, Scratby, Filby, Billockby and Thrigby.