WATCH: Interactive event to encourage youngsters to pursue dream jobs

Norwich City Centre, The Forum exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Norwich people are being asked to share their career stories to inspire youngsters to pursue top jobs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flocc marketing agency is working on a project that aims to raise the career aspirations of youngsters in the city.

The #fromNorwich project has visited local businesses, organisations and schools from around Norwich, interviewing staff members and young people to provide career aspiration and inspiration.

It is a project working to give young people the information and support they need to turn their qualifications into success as adults.

The work will be featured at an event at The Forum on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday December 15, between 10am and 4pm.

Visitors dropping in will be able to view 150 recorded videos.

Among the recordings are from staff at John Lewis, Aviva and The Forum who have taken part in the project.

You may also want to watch:

School children from across Norwich have been encouraged to record themselves saying what they want to do when they grow up.

Company director Mark Merrywest said: "It's a call for funding to help the aspirations of young people in the area of Norwich.

"The aim was to create a series of videos from businesses around Norwich. It was to pose the question what did you want to be when you grew yup and what did you become now. It gives them something to aspire to.

"The 150 videos will be playing one after each other on a big screen. You can stand and watch and you can see what everyone is saying."

Anyone who would like to add to the video montage should answer the following questions.

Adults are asked to record themselves saying: "When I was younger I wanted to be a…" followed by "Now I am a…"

Children of all ages can get involved and say "When I grow up I want to be a…"

To share post the videos on Instagram tagging the @fromNorwich account.