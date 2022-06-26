Control zone lifted as disease tests continue at Norfolk pig farm

Tests are still under way to determine the cause of an animal disease at a Norfolk pig farm - Credit: James Bass

Vets have lifted the 10km control zone around the Norfolk pig farm at the centre of last week's foot and mouth scare, after ruling out another potential disease.

Precautionary measures were enforced on Thursday night following initial suspicions of a foot and mouth outbreak at a farm between Feltwell and Brandon.

But those fears were dismissed on Friday when vets ruled out the devastating livestock disease, to the "great relief" of the livestock industry.

And there was further good news for the pig sector the next day, when they also ruled out the possibility of swine vesicular disease, another notifiable disease with similar symptoms.

The control zone has now been lifted, but the farm remains under restrictions as further tests are carried out to establish the cause of the infection.

A Defra statement said: "Following further official testing swine vesicular disease has been negated and the 10km Temporary Control Zone has been revoked.

"The premises remains under restriction pending the outcome of further tests."