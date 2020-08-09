Search

Military veterans boost mental health with off-roading adventure

PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 August 2020

Members of the group Tramps in Armour got together this Saturday to drive off road military vehicles from the military museum at Old Buckenham Airfield. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Military veterans left the safe confines of tarmac in a bid to boost mental health and showcase the possibilities of legal off-roading.

Former service personnel set off from the East England Military Museum at Old Buckenham Airfield on Saturday morning, ready to conquer a 60-mile course across south west Norfolk.

With the permission of local landowners, including the Elveden Estate, 10 military Land Rovers trekked across public byways and tracks for six hours, before reaching a secret location in Thetford Forest where they camped for the night.

Shaun Hindle, chairman of the museum, said the journey was an opportunity to raise spirits among ex-servicemen and demonstrate how off-roading can be done properly.

He added: “This was brilliant as a bit of stress relief for the lads. They love the navigation and map-reading side of things, and it gave them a chance to brush up their old skills.”

Neil Power. Picture: Victoria PertusaNeil Power. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Glyn French. Picture: Victoria PertusaGlyn French. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Shaun Hindle, event organiser. Picture: Victoria PertusaShaun Hindle, event organiser. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

