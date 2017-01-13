Courier firm takes fresh approach to deliveries

Joe Barnard, who has launched Veg Box Buh to supply people around Norfolk with healthy food. Picture: Supplied by Bethany Allen Archant

A Norfolk courier business has found a fresh way to innovate during the coronavirus lockdown.

Joe Barnard, Bethany Allen and chef Jamie Moore have set up Veg Box Buh, which is delivering fresh fruit and vegetables as well as other essentials such as milk.

The business is an extension of Deliver 365, a courier business Mr Barnard and Ms Allen ran before the lockdown.

Ms Allen said: “We noticed that our families, our customers and ourselves were struggling to get to the shops and get the food we needed.

We took the skill set that we have between us, and started a very basic fruit and veg box company with a basic online website so people could order.

“We’ve had some amazing feedback from people in the local community who due to vulnerability, disability or confidence couldn’t get to the shops and queue to try and get themselves some food.”

Ms Allen said they sourced produce from local suppliers whenever they could and had become members of Proudly Norfolk.

The business is based at North Burlingham, east of Norwich, and its suppliers include north Norfolk firms Candi’s Chutney and Crush Rapeseed oils.

To find out more, visit www.vegboxbuh.co.uk.