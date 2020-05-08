Garden parties and more - how you recognised VE day in Waveney and Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 16:19 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 08 May 2020
This Friday, May 8, marks 75 years since guns fell silent in Europe, marking the beginning of the end of the Second World War.
On this day in 1945, Germany formally surrendered to the Allied forces in Europe.
While many campaigns continued in the Phillipines and east Asia, with America and Japan still at war, VE day signalled the end of fighting in Europe and dawned a new era on the continent, and later across the world.
After Germany’s surrender, street parties were held up and down the UK to celebrate the incredible effort and sacrifices made by those who joined in the efforts to liberate Poland and instil peace in Europe.
75 years on plans had been made by the British Legion for three days of commemoration for the Second World War generation, but with the UK in a unprecedented lockdown, many have had to come up with unique ideas for recognising this historical day.
Here are just a few of the things our readers across Waveney have been doing to celebrate:
Miniature ‘stay at home’ street parties, have been particularly popular. Jacquie Collins from Reydon said: “I’m having a front garden stay at home party. Got my 1940s dress on too and purchased a local afternoon tea and fish supper from local companies. Will have some music on too.”
Linda Hughes, from Lowestoft, spelled out ‘VE’ on her front garden with poppies, and said: “My hubby and I are having a picnic in the front garden later.”
Meanwhile Lucy Clarke, from Great Yarmouth, has decorated the front of her house with balloons and bunting. “I’m playing 1940s music for everyone walking past,” she said.
VE day is an especially important day for learning, with many teaching their children about why the world went to war.
“We looked at how the Girl Guiding association helped during the war. They have been busy colouring bunting with this theme,” said Lucy Thurston who had been busy teaching her two children.
Lynda Walsh, from Bungay, celebrated her family’s military history by teaching her son about it, saying: “My grandfather was one of three brothers to fight in WW1. Two returned. My father also left to fight in WW2.”
