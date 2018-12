Road closed following collision in King’s Lynn

Vancouver Avenue, in King's Lynn, has been closed in both directions following a collision near York Road. Photo: Bill Smith Archant

A road has been closed following a road traffic accident in King’s Lynn this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vancouver Avenue has been closed in both directions near York Road at around 5.20pm following a collision.

The road closure is causing queueing traffic in Hardwick Road.

Check out live traffic map before you travel.