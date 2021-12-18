News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Van stopped by police on A47 found to be 1,000kg overweight

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:48 PM December 18, 2021
A van was stopped on the A47 at Postwick and was found to be 1000kg overweight. 

A van was stopped on the A47 at Postwick and was found to be 1000kg overweight. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A van was stopped by police on the A47 and officers found the vehicle was 1,000kg overweight.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted an image of the van on social media and said it had caught the attention of its Acle team on the A47 at Postwick. 

A traffic offence report (TOR) was issued to the driver and officers ordered that it cannot be driven. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination site in Liberty Shopping

Coronavirus | Video

What are the Omicron symptoms to look out for?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
nicholas remblance

Coronavirus

'Protect yourself' - Woman's plea after husband dies from Covid

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
East Ruston Infant School after it achieved an "outstanding" Ofsted rating in 2011. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus

School closures in Norfolk due to Covid cases

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Interventional radiology

NHS

Hospital's new £7m centre already needs repairs

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon