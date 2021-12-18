Van stopped by police on A47 found to be 1,000kg overweight

A van was stopped on the A47 at Postwick and was found to be 1000kg overweight. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A van was stopped by police on the A47 and officers found the vehicle was 1,000kg overweight.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted an image of the van on social media and said it had caught the attention of its Acle team on the A47 at Postwick.

A traffic offence report (TOR) was issued to the driver and officers ordered that it cannot be driven.