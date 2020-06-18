Firefighters called to van fire in Tesco car park
PUBLISHED: 13:19 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 18 June 2020
Firefighters were called after a van caught fire in a supermarket car park.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Harford Bridge branch of Tesco at 11.20am following a 999 call from a member of the public saying the van had caught fire.
One crew from Sprowston was sent to the scene and arrived at 11.24am.
Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.
They left the scene at 11.40am.
