Firefighters called to van fire in Tesco car park

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Harford Bridge branch of Tesco on Thursday June 18 after a van caught on fire. Picture: Dave Connor Archant

Firefighters were called after a van caught fire in a supermarket car park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Harford Bridge branch of Tesco on Thursday June 18 after a van caught on fire. Picture: Dave Connor Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Harford Bridge branch of Tesco on Thursday June 18 after a van caught on fire. Picture: Dave Connor

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Harford Bridge branch of Tesco at 11.20am following a 999 call from a member of the public saying the van had caught fire.

You may also want to watch:

One crew from Sprowston was sent to the scene and arrived at 11.24am.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

They left the scene at 11.40am.