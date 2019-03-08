Emergency services called after crash involving van
PUBLISHED: 08:37 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 27 March 2019
JP Asher
Emergency services were called after a van crashed in Wymondham.
Police were called to Avenue Road, close to Browick Road, at just before 7am today (Wednesday, March 27).
A Renault van had crashed into some posts. No other vehicle was involved.
An ambulance attended, along with firefighers from Hethersett, who helped deal with a fuel spillage.
Norfolk police said the road remained passable.