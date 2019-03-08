Search

Emergency services called after crash involving van

PUBLISHED: 08:37 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 27 March 2019

Emergency services were called to crash involving a van in Wymondham. Pic: JP Asher.

JP Asher

Emergency services were called after a van crashed in Wymondham.

Police were called to Avenue Road, close to Browick Road, at just before 7am today (Wednesday, March 27).

A Renault van had crashed into some posts. No other vehicle was involved.

An ambulance attended, along with firefighers from Hethersett, who helped deal with a fuel spillage.

Norfolk police said the road remained passable.

