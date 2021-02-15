News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Care home residents create Valentine's Day gifts for town

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:44 PM February 15, 2021   
Windmill House residents Brenda and Mike colour in their hearts which were included in small packages for Wymondham walkers to find while out and about in the town on Valentine's Day.

Windmill House residents Brenda and Mike colour in their hearts which were included in small packages for Wymondham walkers to find while out and about in the town on Valentine's Day. - Credit: Windmill House

Residents at a Norfolk care home have been using their crafts skills to spread a little love around their town this Valentine's Day.

Those living at Windmill House in Wymondham created a series of Valentine's hearts in their spare time, to show their love for their local community.

Windmill House residents made small packages for Wymondham walkers to find while out and about in the town on Valentine's Day.

Windmill House residents made small packages for Wymondham walkers to find while out and about in the town on Valentine's Day. - Credit: Windmill House

And after donations of chocolate hearts from the town's nostalgic sweet store Yum Yums and the local Morrisons, packages were left all around the town on Sunday for passers-by to find.

Windmill House's wellbeing lead Fran Annis said: "They were packaged in cellophane and all Covid-safe, and they were hung up around Wymondham at well-known landmarks in the town with a message."

A Valentine's Day package made by Windmill House residents at Wymondham Abbey.

A Valentine's Day package made by Windmill House residents at Wymondham Abbey. - Credit: Windmill House

Those who found the packages were encouraged to send in a photo to show residents the smiles they had put on people's faces.

Mrs Annis added: "It's about including the residents in the local community, which is always really important now more than ever."

Benjamin and Thomas, from Wymondham, were lucky enough to find a Valentine's Day package made by Windmill House residents.

Benjamin and Thomas, from Wymondham, were lucky enough to find a Valentine's Day package made by Windmill House residents. - Credit: Lucy Rogers


