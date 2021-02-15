Care home residents create Valentine's Day gifts for town
Residents at a Norfolk care home have been using their crafts skills to spread a little love around their town this Valentine's Day.
Those living at Windmill House in Wymondham created a series of Valentine's hearts in their spare time, to show their love for their local community.
And after donations of chocolate hearts from the town's nostalgic sweet store Yum Yums and the local Morrisons, packages were left all around the town on Sunday for passers-by to find.
Windmill House's wellbeing lead Fran Annis said: "They were packaged in cellophane and all Covid-safe, and they were hung up around Wymondham at well-known landmarks in the town with a message."
Those who found the packages were encouraged to send in a photo to show residents the smiles they had put on people's faces.
Mrs Annis added: "It's about including the residents in the local community, which is always really important now more than ever."
