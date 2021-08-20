News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
King's Lynn vaccination centre to move to new site

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:58 PM August 20, 2021   
King’s Lynn’s vaccination centre is closing at the Corn Exchange from Friday August 20.

King’s Lynn’s vaccination centre is closing at the Corn Exchange from Friday August 20. It is moving to the Shakespeare Barn, King Street. - Credit: PA

A vaccination centre which has been located in a town's popular theatre is set to move to a new location.

King’s Lynn’s vaccination centre is set to find a new home - waving goodbye to the Corn Exchange. 

The centre is closing its doors at the theatre venue, from Friday August 20, as it moves to the Shakespeare Barn, King Street. 

The move is due to the Corn Exchange opening up to the public again. 

There will be a short temporary period during the week commencing August 23 where vaccinations will be delivered from a mobile vaccination bus parked in the Tuesday Market Place car park. 

This is to allow for the installation of equipment and infrastructure to be completed at the Shakespeare Barn. 

Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust’s large scale vaccination centres, said: “No booked appointments are scheduled next week so this will only affect walk-in patients. 

“Anyone with a booked appointment at the Corn Exchange thereafter should attend Shakespeare Barn. 

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Council and everyone at the Corn Exchange for letting us use their beautiful building whilst it was closed to public events, and for the exceptional support they have provided since our vaccination centre opened on 1 February 2021.” 

Cath Byford, chief nurse for Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, has urged people to get their jabs when they can. 

She said: “Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against COVID-19. 

“Every single vaccination is important and is making a difference.  

“It’s incredibly easy for people to get jabbed now and I’d like to remind everyone that vaccinations are our best chance of getting back to doing the things we enjoy most”. 

The centre at the Barn will continue to deliver booked appointments, as well as walk-ins from 9am to 3pm every weekday.  

People can also receive a dose without booking between 5:30pm and 7:30pm on Tuesday evenings. 

Walk-in vaccinations will not be available the weekend of August 21 and 22, due to an event in King’s Lynn. 

