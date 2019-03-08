Vacant corner shop 'ideal for investment' set for auction

The vacant corner shop on Norwich Road in Lowestoft, which has had a range of various uses in the past, is due to be auctioned off later this month. Picture: Google Images Archant

A vacant corner shop is due to be auctioned off later this month.

The commercial property on Norwich Road in Lowestoft, which has had a range of various uses in the past, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is due to be sold at auction on Wednesday, September 11 with a minimum guide price of £35,000 to £45,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as "ideal for investment or owner occupation".

According to the property description from the auctioneers, ahead of the sale at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich later this month, it states that the freehold shop premises at 58 Norwich Road in Lowestoft "has had various uses in the recent past and has also been granted planning permission for a café/takeaway, however this consent has now lapsed.

"The property now requires updating/redecoration."

With the commercial auction due to take place at 11am on September 11, the auction house website states: "The flat above the shop could be available to purchase by separate negotiation."

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/98808