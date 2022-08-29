Dog tags of US war heroes returned home from Norfolk base

A metal detectorist has returned a number of Second World War dog tags to families across the pond.

Matthew Hall began searching the former US Air Force base at RAF Deopham Green, near Attleborough, about five years ago.

He has since found two ID bracelets and six dog tags belonging to Americans stationed at the Norfolk base.

Metal detectorist Matthew Hall - Credit: Matthew Hall

After posting about his finds on social media, Mr Hall, from nearby Great Ellingham, was eventually able to return the tags to their owners' families.

He said: "I have been metal detecting for about five years now, mainly at the former US Air Force base at Deopham Green.

"I've found so many things over the years, from bullets to buttons, but I've also found two ID bracelets and six dog tags.

Some of metal detectorist Matthew Hall's finds - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It was the 452 Squadron based there and I found a Facebook group about it, so I posted my finds in there.

"I was contacted by a man called Iain Walker in the US who got in touch to say he can help identify family members.

"Now people are reaching out to me asking if I've seen anything belonging to their dad or grandfather."

Some of metal detectorist Matthew Hall's finds - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Hall hailed the "amazing" men for their efforts, with seven of the eight men surviving the war and returning to the US.

He said: "I knew what it was when I found the first dog tag through things like watching movies.

"The first one didn't really sink in. I just thought it was quite cool.

"But once I started finding out a few things and the tags started getting returned and I heard their stories, I found it all very emotional.

"These were amazing people who did amazing things for us.

"Unfortunately they lost an awful lot of people, but seven of the eight people I've found survived.

"I'd sent back seven of the tags and thought I was done and dusted, but then I found another one and it reduced me to tears.

"He was the only one who didn't make it home."

One of Matthew Hall's finds at RAF Deopham Green - Credit: Matthew Hall

Who were the men?

Frank Ferreri was a left waist gunner from New Jersey, who was assigned to Deopham Green in February 1944.

He returned home following the war, where he married and raised his family while working as an electrician, before passing away in 2002.

William Robert Risch, from Pennsylvania, enlisted to be a pilot but was sent home after it was found he was colour blind.

He was later drafted as a plane mechanic, which he continued after the war - working for Boeing for over 30 years.

He married upon his return to the States, before passing away in 2012 aged 90.

One of Matthew Hall's finds at RAF Deopham Green - Credit: Matthew Hall

Martin Edward Glass Jr, from Texas, was shot down over Germany in February 1944 and served the remainder of the war as a POW with five other crew members, although six others did not survive the crash.

He passed away in 1977, leaving behind four children and five grandchildren.

James Hulley Boden, also from Pennsylvania, served for almost three years during the war, including as captain of a B-17 bomber.

After the war, he became a yoga instructor and owned his own studio, before passing away in 1990, leaving behind three children.

One of Matthew Hall's finds at RAF Deopham Green - Credit: Matthew Hall

Robert Marshall Brackbill enlisted with the Army Air Corps during the war.

From Michigan, he later worked for Shell for 23 years, and passed away in May 2020 aged 100, shortly before the dog tag was returned.

One of Matthew Hall's finds at RAF Deopham Green - Credit: Matthew Hall

Heavy bomber pilot Joseph Thomas was killed in action over Germany during a bombing raid in May 1944.

His B-17 bomber was hit by enemy fire as they targeted a chemical plant near Brux, Czechoslovakia.

His remains were found and identified in a civilian cemetery in Merzhausen in 1950, with his body then returned to the US.

Originally from Kansas, the 1st Lt married before leaving for Europe.

Metal detectorist Matthew Hall - Credit: Brittany Woodman



