American military aircraft has in-flight emergency off coast
- Credit: Gregg Brown
An aircraft from RAF Mildenhall experienced an in-flight emergency over East Anglia's skies.
The Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker left from the US air base in Suffolk at 7.32am this morning, April 27.
It then travelled northeast through Norfolk and circled in the North Sea before turning around.
The Boeing traveled southwest past Mildenhall to Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire before turning back towards the air base.
It was heading back towards base as of 3pm.
A spokesperson from RAF Mildenhall said: "This afternoon one of our aircraft’s experienced an in-flight emergency.
"The aircrew adjusted properly by conducting an emergency landing to ensure the safety of the aircrew, aircraft, and airspace.
"The aircraft landed safely, with no injuries to the aircrew. The safety and well-being of our Service members and their families remains our top priority."
The aircraft is a military aerial refueler and is part of the United States Air Force 100th Air Refueling Wing 31.
The 100th Air Refueling Wing conducts global air refueling and combat support operations, directs reception, and mobilizes for contingency operations primarily within the European and African areas of responsibility.