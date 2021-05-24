News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Phase one of new lifeboat station is completed

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:57 PM May 24, 2021   
The newly-constructed ramp at Wells-next-the-Sea.

The newly-constructed ramp at Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: RNLI

The first phase of a two-year project to build a new lifeboat station on the north Norfolk coast has been completed.

Ramps, foundations and the installation of drainage services and water tanks are all complete, nine months after work began on the new station in Wells-next-the-Sea.

The project began last September, following which the level of the beach was raised and steel, concrete and timber works have been completed.

Phase two is expected to be completed by Autumn 2022.

Once finished, the new station will house a brand new RNLI Shannon-class lifeboat, replacing the current Mersey-class vessel which is more than 30 years old.

The RNLI said: "With the forthcoming Shannon-class lifeboat, the volunteer crew at Wells will be using the best equipment available to make their job safer, faster and more effective for saving those who find themselves in difficulty from the forces of the sea."

