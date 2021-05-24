Phase one of new lifeboat station is completed
- Credit: RNLI
The first phase of a two-year project to build a new lifeboat station on the north Norfolk coast has been completed.
Ramps, foundations and the installation of drainage services and water tanks are all complete, nine months after work began on the new station in Wells-next-the-Sea.
The project began last September, following which the level of the beach was raised and steel, concrete and timber works have been completed.
Phase two is expected to be completed by Autumn 2022.
Once finished, the new station will house a brand new RNLI Shannon-class lifeboat, replacing the current Mersey-class vessel which is more than 30 years old.
You may also want to watch:
The RNLI said: "With the forthcoming Shannon-class lifeboat, the volunteer crew at Wells will be using the best equipment available to make their job safer, faster and more effective for saving those who find themselves in difficulty from the forces of the sea."
Most Read
- 1 Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
- 2 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
- 3 20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village
- 4 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
- 5 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
- 6 'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town
- 7 Parents' hopes for 'little hero' daughter after devastating diagnosis
- 8 A140 now clear after crash south of Norwich
- 9 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
- 10 Temperatures set to hit 20C over bank holiday weekend