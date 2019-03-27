EDP Appeal - Cyclone Idai victims look to Norfolk for help

A woman sits near a destroyed house in an area that was flooded after Cyclone Idai made landfall in Beira. Picture: Unicef/Prinsloo © Notice: UNICEF photographs are copyrighted and may not be reproduced in any medium without written permission from authorized

More people have been affected by Cyclone Idai than the entire population of Norfolk. The majority of these have been children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children receive food from a supermarket chain at the Samora Machel school where they were brought after their homes were destroyed and flooded in Buzi, Mozambique. Picture: Unicef/Prinsloo Children receive food from a supermarket chain at the Samora Machel school where they were brought after their homes were destroyed and flooded in Buzi, Mozambique. Picture: Unicef/Prinsloo

As the death toll rises day-by-day, people in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe are trying to come to terms with the devastation that has hit their homes.

Now, the Eastern Daily Press is calling on its readers to help these people however they can during their most desperate time.

Unicef has been working with governments and partners across the region to distribute water purification tablets, medication and supplies, but there is only so much it can do.

The charity estimates that it will need £88m to provide substantial support to the three African nations.

Norwich Evening News and Eastern Daily Press editor David Powles. Photo : Steve Adams Norwich Evening News and Eastern Daily Press editor David Powles. Photo : Steve Adams

Mike Penrose, Unicef UK executive director, said: “The devastating impact of cyclone Idai has left three million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Half of those are children.

“Thousands of people have been forced out of their flooded homes and are sheltering on rooves of buildings without food, water and sanitation facilities.

“We are doing everything we can, but we desperately need more funding in order to ensure that all children affected by this disaster are protected. Eastern Daily Press readers have donated thousands of pounds to past emergencies to help those in desperate need and we are thankful for any support they can give this time around.”

In 2017 readers gave generously to victims of Hurricane Irma which hit multiple islands in the Caribbean.

These donations allowed Unicef to continue their work to support the people recover from the hurricane and have once again put their faith in Norfolk.

David Powles, editor-in-chief, said: “Time and again our readers have risen to the challenge when people living in far flung parts of the world have suffered great hardship.

“We’ve been very proud of the reaction to such appeals in the past and I know that the money given to Unicef has been put to tremendous use. I’m sure it will be no different this time around.”

To donate go to www.unicef.org.uk/donate/cyclone-idai.

The damage caused by Cyclone Idai

Cyclone Idai hit Mzambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe on March 14 destroying everything in its path.

Hundreds of people across the three countries have been killed and the UN has declared it one of the worst weather-related disasters ever.

Idai brought floods of up to six metres across the east coast of Africa ripping apart roads, homes and washing away bridges. Currently 3,000sq km is underwater affecting two million people.

The storm struck Beria, Mozambique’s fourth-largest city, which is below sea-level. Bursting a large dam it cut off all roads into the city and damaged the hospital.

Despite charities, governments and aid groups helping the area, there are still thousands of people in need of rescue after taking to higher ground and rooves.

Currently 700 have been killed by the cyclone and the damage it has caused, but that number is set to rise as the floodwater recedes.