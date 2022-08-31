Hotel evacuated after unexploded bomb discovered

Breaking

The Manor Hotel has been evacuated after a bomb was found nearby - Credit: Google

Police are asking people to avoid the Blakeney area after an unexploded bomb was found.

Officers were called to the Quay shortly after 9am today, August 31, following reports of an unexploded device.

Emergency services including the Coastguard are on the scene.

A cordon is in place and the Manor Hotel has been evacuated as a precaution.

Road closures are also in place with assistance from the Coastguard.

A bomb disposal team is en route to deal with the items found.