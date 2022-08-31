News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

Hotel evacuated after unexploded bomb discovered

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:13 PM August 31, 2022
xxx_manorhotel_blakeney_aug22

The Manor Hotel has been evacuated after a bomb was found nearby - Credit: Google

Police are asking people to avoid the Blakeney area after an unexploded bomb was found.

Officers were called to the Quay shortly after 9am today, August 31, following reports of an unexploded device.

Emergency services including the Coastguard are on the scene.

A cordon is in place and the Manor Hotel has been evacuated as a precaution.

Road closures are also in place with assistance from the Coastguard.

A bomb disposal team is en route to deal with the items found.

Norfolk Live News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Spar shop owner Simone Calnon.Picture: James Bass

Village shop owner 'sat and cried' as energy bill arrived

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Alde Barn in Stonham Aspal

10 of the best adult-only breaks in East Anglia

Features Team

Logo Icon