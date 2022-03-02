How you can help the people in Ukraine

Amid the devastation caused by the war in Ukraine, many people have been left without the basic necessities to survive after fleeing to escape the conflict.

To meet this challenge head-on, a number of charities around Norfolk are taking donations in the form of clothes and money to aid the Ukraine crisis.

Here's how you can help.





How can I help Ukraine?

People can donate a variety of different items if they would like to help the cause.

The best items to donate include paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin and other first-aid supplies, Ovaltine, hot chocolate, protein bars, porridge, oats, nappies, sanitary towels, toiletries, and warm clothes - hats, scarves, gloves or thermals for adults, children and babies.





Where can I donate clothes for Ukraine near me?

Clothes can be donated at Vets1 in either Downham Market or King's Lynn.

Vets1 is a family operated and owned veterinary hospital and has transformed its reception area into a humanitarian aid collection point.

Vets1 in Downham Market and King's Lynn has been collecting items for Ukraine, which will be transported to St Olga'c Church in Peterborough. - Credit: Vets1

Once donated, the items will be taken to the St Olga Ukrainian Catholic Church in Peterborough, which has created a centralised donation drop off facility for East Anglia.

From there, donated items are being sent to refugee camps in Poland and elsewhere.





Where are my local donation points to help Ukraine?

King's Lynn

Access, a charity that supports migrants in East Anglia, is collecting medical supplies at its King's Lynn building at 41 St James Lodge, Old Hosp Mews, Hospital Walk, King's Lynn.

It said there is urgent need of medical and first aid supplies to treat the injured and wounded.

Just some of the items the community has donated to those in need. - Credit: Paweł Jelenski

Items needed include anti diarrhoea tablets, Nurofen, activated charcoal, bandages, gauze, antiseptic spray and wipes, Sudocrem, Corvalol/Baclofen, Antihistamines, batteries, flash lights, candles, first aid kits and sleeping bags.

The donations will then be driven over to refugee camps in Poland.

Elsewhere in the town, Bar and Beyond will be holding a drop-off point on Thursday, March 3, between 2pm and 6pm for clothing donations.

It is in response to the British Red Cross appeal to the "existing and emerging humanitarian needs" in Ukraine. The club will also be donating lost property items that have been at the premises for six weeks without being claimed.

Norwich

One Agency in Thorpe Road, Norwich, is offering its reception as a hub for people to donate medical supplies to, and is asking people to donate if they would like to help out.

Moulton Garden Centre, in Acle Road in Moulton St Mary, near Norwich, is collecting items on Wednesday, March 2, and Thursday, March 3, to be sent to refugees in Poland this week.

Sleeping bags for Ukranian refugees at the Mandalay Wellbeing Community Interest Charity (CIC). - Credit: James Weeds

It is asking for donations of hygiene products, medication and good quality clothes, shoes, duvets, toothbrushes, and first-aid items. The donation can are being collected at the tills.

The final collection is at 9am on Thursday (March 3) where it will then be transported to London for onward distribution.

Dereham and Swaffham

Items can also be dropped off at Morrisons in Station Road in Dereham and Waites and Stones Ltd in Swaffham, between 9am - 3pm, and 4pm - 5:30pm, Monday to Friday.

Ian Odgers, from Dereham, started the essential goods appeal on February 28 to get items to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Family Movers, a removal and storage firm, has offered to transport emergency items for The Ukraine Appeal from Dereham.

It will have a truck and trailer parked up at Morrison's in Dereham from 7am to 5pm on Wednesday and Thursday this week to allow people to donate items.

It will then transport the donations to the London embassy on Friday (March 4).





What help has been given in Norfolk so far?

Locally, quantities of toiletries, warm clothes and baby products donated by people from Norwich are set to reach the Polish border this week.

The community has pulled together and donated bags upon bags of essentials to Ukrainian refugees. - Credit: Paweł Jelenski

People queued up in a city suburb to make the donations which will be transported to the border with Ukraine following the Russian invasion which will be taken to London.

Norfolk Polonia, which runs the Norwich Polish Centre in West Earlham, accepted the donations and will hand them to a Polish restaurant which is driving the supplies and give them to families fleeing the conflict who have left many of their possessions behind.

In Great Yarmouth, Alitherm, in Brinell Way on the Harfrey's industrial estate, has acted as a collection point for donations for Ukrainian refugees

A whole office had been filled with donations within days.

Dozens of people have dropped off critical supplies to Alitherm in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

The first van load is set to leave the site on Thursday (March 3) and be taken to Norwich Homeless Support CIC which was distributing the items and keeping anything unsuitable for the local homeless.





What are the main charities taking donations for Ukraine?

Charities from across the UK are appealing for funds to offer Ukraine aid.

This includes the British Red Cross, Unicef, UNHCR refugee charity and Save the Children which are offering supplies such as food, medicine, clothing and shelter for refugees.

British-Ukrainian Aid is helping people suffering from the war and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine by aligning UK and Ukrainian efforts.

The charity offers support to vulnerable people who have been physically, mentally or socially disadvantaged due to current events, including the injured and wounded, orphaned children and the elderly.





How else can I help Ukraine?

The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain has already raised more than £1.1 million which it said would fund medicine, food and other essentials.

Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, said that donating money through the Ukrainian Embassy in the UK is a way of helping.

The embassy has set up a special fund called 'With Ukraine' for people to send funds via PayPal or bank transfers.