More than 400 homes without electricity due to overhead line fault

UK Power Networkss live map shows homes in East Harling, Garboldisham, Botesdale and Brome have all been affected by the power cut. Photo: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

More than 400 homes are without electricity in Norfolk this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UK Power Networks's live map shows homes in East Harling, Garboldisham, Botesdale and Brome have all been affected by the power cut.

The electricity provider said it was made aware of the fault shortly before 5.50am today (July 4).

You may also want to watch:

It has sent engineers to North Lopham, in the Breckland district, to examine a fault with a high voltage overhead electricity line.

In an updated posted at 6.38am, UK Power Networks said: "Our engineers have arrived on site in the North Lopham area to investigate the power cut affecting 423 properties.

"You may be concerned at this time about the food in your fridge and freezer. Food should keep for up to 6 hours in the fridge, and between 15-24 hours in the freezer if you can avoid opening them."

UK Power Networks said electricity should be restored between 8.30am and 9.30am.

The affected homes are mostly in South Norfolk.