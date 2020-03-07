Coronavirus cases rise above 200 in UK

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

More than 200 people in the UK have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The total in the UK has risen from 164 to 206 on Saturday, with two deaths as a result of the Covid-19 virus.

As of 7am on Saturday, 21,460 people have been tested in the UK, of which 21,254 were confirmed negative and 206 were confirmed as positive.

More localised figures have yet to be released. To date no cases have been confirmed in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

On Friday the number of cases in the east of England stood at 11.

The figures are broken down by NHS region with the east of England covering Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.

Public Health England has begun publishing by council authority, which shows as of March 5 one to four cases have been reported in Peterborough, Northamptonshire and Essex.

The Department of Health tweeted regional breakdown of positive figures will be provided later today.

Read more: Norwich scientist working on coronavirus vaccine

To keep up to date with how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, visit our Facebook group.

Read more: Health boss reassurance on Norfolk coronavirus containment plan