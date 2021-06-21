News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Team UEA raises £25k for charity after completing three peaks challenge

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:43 PM June 21, 2021   
A group of students have raised more than £25,000 for charity after completing the three peaks challenge.

Students from the University of East Anglia collectively raised the money for Hope for Children to help children living in extreme poverty.

The team of 51 battled periods of wind and rain to take part in treks from June 15 to 17 which saw them scale Ben Nevis, Scarfell Pike and Snowdon, with George Barham and Josh Antcliff leading the way.

Challenge leader Mr Barham said: “The team have just summited Ben Nevis. It was a tough ascension with snow at the top and light winds, and rain. Nevertheless, the team powered through it with full vigor and everyone made it to the top.” 

The challenge leaders were awarded ambassadors of the year, and team member Erin Ketteridge was awarded fundraiser of the year for her effort.

To donate to the cause visit justgiving.com/campaign/UEA3Peaks2021

