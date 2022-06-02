An oceanologist who has been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list will be celebrating the accolade by walking on the beach with her beloved pup, Barley.

Karen Heywood, 60, has been recognised for a lifetime of pioneering research and teaching in oceanography with an Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The professor of physical oceanography at the University of East Anglia (UEA) said she was left speechless after receiving a “very official-looking envelope” and opening it with her husband, Martin Plowman, by her side.

UEA academic Karen Heywood - Credit: KAREN HEYWOOD

She said: “The thing I feel most proud of is the training of all the young marine scientists that are out in the world now passing on their own skills and knowledge to others in the field.

“I feel very lucky to have experienced the rise of ocean science and the opportunities for international and important research we have now, but my proudest legacy is the network of young scientists I have had the pleasure of mentoring; this is for them.”

Her research aims to better understand the physics of the ocean and its role in the climate.

A glacier was named after the UEA academic, Karen Heywood, for her outstanding contribution to Antarctic science - Credit: KAREN HEYWOOD

Prof Heywood, who lives in Shotesham, near Norwich, first joined the UEA as a lecturer in 1989, when oceanography was a little-known science.

She was made professor in 2005 – the first female professor in physical oceanography in the UK – and has led six oceanographic research field campaigns to Antarctica.

Among her many accolades, she has had a glacier named after her - the Heywood Glacier on the Antarctic Peninsula.

She has also previously been awarded the 'challenger medal' from the marine science Challenger Society and is a fellow of the Royal Society and the American Geophysical Union.

She added: “I’m delighted to receive this honour which was a big surprise.

“Ocean science has always been close to my heart and I’d like to think I’ve done something to help the international ocean science community and to raise the profile of marine science.

"I will be celebrating with a walk on the beach with our labrador, Barley."