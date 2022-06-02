News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Oceanologist recognised in honours list celebrates with beach walk

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 7:30 AM June 2, 2022
Prof Karen Heywood. Photo: Simon Finlay.

Prof Karen Heywood has been made an OBE - Credit: Archant © 2009

An oceanologist who has been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list will be celebrating the accolade by walking on the beach with her beloved pup, Barley.

Karen Heywood, 60, has been recognised for a lifetime of pioneering research and teaching in oceanography with an Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The professor of physical oceanography at the University of East Anglia (UEA) said she was left speechless after receiving a “very official-looking envelope” and opening it with her husband, Martin Plowman, by her side. 

Karen Heywood on a boat wearing hi-vis and a hard hat

UEA academic Karen Heywood - Credit: KAREN HEYWOOD

She said: “The thing I feel most proud of is the training of all the young marine scientists that are out in the world now passing on their own skills and knowledge to others in the field. 

“I feel very lucky to have experienced the rise of ocean science and the opportunities for international and important research we have now, but my proudest legacy is the network of young scientists I have had the pleasure of mentoring; this is for them.” 

Her research aims to better understand the physics of the ocean and its role in the climate.

Karen Heywood with a glacier in the background

A glacier was named after the UEA academic, Karen Heywood, for her outstanding contribution to Antarctic science - Credit: KAREN HEYWOOD

Prof Heywood, who lives in Shotesham, near Norwich, first joined the UEA as a lecturer in 1989, when oceanography was a little-known science.

Most Read

  1. 1 Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash
  2. 2 A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash
  3. 3 Five confirmed cases of monkeypox in East of England
  1. 4 Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door
  2. 5 'Sweet' golden retriever with medical condition looking for new home
  3. 6 'Very easy to get caught out' - Warning as sandbar forms on Norfolk beach
  4. 7 The full list of Norfolk people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list
  5. 8 Two north Norfolk hotels sold to new owners
  6. 9 Multiple fire crews called to city blaze
  7. 10 Passengers rescued during seal watching trip off Norfolk coast

She was made professor in 2005 – the first female professor in physical oceanography in the UK – and has led six oceanographic research field campaigns to Antarctica. 

Among her many accolades, she has had a glacier named after her - the Heywood Glacier on the Antarctic Peninsula.

She has also previously been awarded the 'challenger medal' from the marine science Challenger Society and is a fellow of the Royal Society and the American Geophysical Union.    

She added: “I’m delighted to receive this honour which was a big surprise.  

“Ocean science has always been close to my heart and I’d like to think I’ve done something to help the international ocean science community and to raise the profile of marine science.

"I will be celebrating with a walk on the beach with our labrador, Barley."

The Queen
University of East Anglia
Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Free moorings at Barton Turf will come to an end on June 1

Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed in both directions near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews worked to rescue Billy from a ditch for over two hours

Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

18-year-old dead and five hospitalised after house fire

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon