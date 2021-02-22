More than 30 tyres dumped in woodland near coast road

Published: 10:19 AM February 22, 2021 Updated: 11:38 AM February 22, 2021

The tyres were dumped next to Wells Road. - Credit: NNDC

More than 30 tyres were dumped in woodland next to a road near the north Norfolk coast.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has appealed for witnesses to the fly tipping, which was reported on February 1.

Location of where the tyres were dumped, south of Wells-next-the-Sea in north Norfolk.

Emily Capps, the council's assistant director for environmental and leisure services, said: “It is very disappointing to see people disposing of waste by littering and spoiling our countryside. Fly tipping is an illegal act for which NNDC will seek a conviction.

"We hope that anyone who has any information surrounding this incident will come forward and help us catch the person, or people responsible.”

Emily Capps, North Norfolk District Council's assistant director for environmental and leisure services. - Credit: NNDC

The tyres were left on the side of Wells Road, New Holkham, which is just south of Holkham Estate on the main route between Wells and North Creake.

Anyone with any information can contact the council's environmental protection team on 01263 516085 or email ep@north-norfolk.gov.uk

Fly tipping is a criminal offence and is punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months’ imprisonment if convicted by a Magistrates’ Court. If convicted in a crown court, the offence can carry an unlimited fine and up to five years’ imprisonment.



