Rare radar unit to get new home at museum

Published: 11:39 AM December 17, 2020

The RAF Radar Museum has been given the green light to build a workshop to house a Cold War-era mobile radar unit that is thought to be the last one of its kind left in the world.

North Norfolk District Council has given permission for the attraction at Neatishead in the Broads to build the new structure to house its Type 14 Mobile Radar unit.

The radar unit is currently kept outside and is, according to the museum, "in a dire state or repair, being attacked by the elements every year. It is reported to be the only remaining example of this type in existence in the entire world."

The new workshop will the museum a place to restore the vehicle back to its former glory, as well as extra space to display items that are not currently on show.

The museum is on the site of the former Royal Air Force radar and control base, RAF Neatishead.



