News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Rare radar unit to get new home at museum

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:39 AM December 17, 2020   
Radar Museum at Neatishead. Type 14 MkII mobile radar.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The Type 14 Mk 2 mobile radar unit at the Royal Air Force Air Defence Radar Museum in Neatishead. - Credit: Anthony Kelly

The RAF Radar Museum has been given the green light to build a workshop to house a Cold War-era mobile radar unit that is thought to be the last one of its kind left in the world. 

North Norfolk District Council has given permission for the attraction at Neatishead in the Broads to build the new structure to house its Type 14 Mobile Radar unit.

The radar unit is currently kept outside and is, according to the museum, "in a dire state or repair, being attacked by the elements every year. It is reported to be the only remaining example of this type in existence in the entire world."

The new workshop will the museum a place to restore the vehicle back to its former glory, as well as extra space to display items that are not currently on show. 

The museum is on the site of the former Royal Air Force radar and control base, RAF Neatishead.


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Coronavirus figures suggest Norfolk tier drop hopes will be dashed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Diner reports Gunton Arms claiming 'Covid rules were broken'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Family posted luggage to Norfolk to avoid Covid travel fine, meeting hears

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus