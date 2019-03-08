Search

Advanced search

Doctors faced 'unprecedented situation' getting teenager who had overdosed into hospital, inquest told

PUBLISHED: 09:22 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 13 September 2019

Tyla Cook, 16, died in November 2017. Picture: Tyla Cook's family

Tyla Cook, 16, died in November 2017. Picture: Tyla Cook's family

Archant

Doctors said they faced an "unprecedented situation" as they tried to move a teenager who had overdosed from an ambulance into hospital, an inquest heard.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn pictured in 2018. Picture: Ian BurtThe Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn pictured in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

Tyla Cook, 16, who struggled with gender identity and mental health issues, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn on November 15, 2017, six days after being admitted to hospital.

During a five-day inquest, held this week at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich, it was heard that Mr Cook, who had autism, told staff at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) that he had taken an overdose. He was carried to an ambulance by staff members, and during the 11-minute journey to the QEH, the inquest heard Mr Cook, of Wretton, became increasingly agitated.

Kirsty Sullivan, an East of England Ambulance Service paramedic, said: "His aggravation had peaked. He was like a wild animal, he was just clawing the walls and reaching out trying to get away."

Earlier this week, the inquest heard from consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Lauren Coates, at NSFT, who said, on arrival, QEH doctors had refused to assess Mr Cook or provide sedation in the ambulance to help him be moved inside.

On Thursday, Dr Cornelliu Ciuchi, an emergency medical consultant at QEH, said that Mr Cook needed sedating so an IV drip could be inserted but because of his agitation it was not possible.

Dr Coates had also claimed a doctor "grabbed Tyla's wrists and pinned them to his abdomen and started shouting 'hello, hello,' in his face".

But on Thursday Dr Cuichi refuted this, saying he asked paramedics to stop restraining Mr Cook and took hold of his wrists to gauge the level of restraint needed to take him into hospital. The teenager was given sedatives but it had no effect.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Cuichi said: "It was an unprecedented situation, having a patient not want to leave the ambulance. There was no time to waste, we needed to [treat the overdose]. The anaesthetist said we needed to bring Tyla into the hospital as he wouldn't sedate him in the ambulance."

Another ambulance crew attended to help restrain Mr Cook while using the rear lift to remove him from the ambulance. He was then taken to critical care.

Mr Cook died after a cardiac arrest, but a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

His mother, Stacey Drake, has raised concerns over how he was restrained in the ambulance.

The inquest continues.

Most Read

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Can you help find a home for the saddest dog in Norfolk?

Dogs Trust in Snetterton is hoping to find a home for a dog who looks sad. Photo: Dogs Trust

Cash-strapped hospital asks for help to pay off massive debt to firm which built it

The N&N under construction in July 2001 (l). The construction saddled it with huge debts. Photo: Archant

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest due back in court

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest due back in court

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Cash-strapped hospital asks for help to pay off massive debt to firm which built it

The N&N under construction in July 2001 (l). The construction saddled it with huge debts. Photo: Archant

Running column: How parkrun held a mirror up to Mark Armstrong’s commitment to running

Mark Armstrong is planning on a few more speed sessions after his latest parkrun. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Farke rates Fahrmann one of his best City signings - but Krul will take some shifting

Norwich City number one Tim Krul has responded well to the challenge from summer loan signing Ralf Fahrmann Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists