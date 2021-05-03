Road in Broads village to be shut for two weeks for drainage works

Published: 6:00 AM May 3, 2021

A section of Low Road in Strumpshaw will be closed for two weeks for works aimed at alleviating flooding. - Credit: Google Maps

A section of road will be closed in both directions for two weeks for drainage works.

The £30,000 scheme involves replacing a drainage culvert in Low Road, Strumpshaw, and making the surface good afterwards.

Work will begin on, or soon after, Monday May 10 when a section will be closed to through traffic, 24 hours a day.

A fully signed official diversion route will be in place.

Norfolk County Council says the works are required to alleviate flooding issues caused by an insufficient capacity at the existing culvert.

Emergency services and bus companies are being told about the closure, so that they can plan for their vehicles.

Access to businesses and properties within the road closure area will be maintained from one end of the closure, however there may be some short delays.

The council has thanked people for their patience while the drainage improvement work is carried out.











