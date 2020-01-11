Fire crews respond to vehicle blazes
PUBLISHED: 16:02 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 11 January 2020
Archant
Firefighters were called out twice in quick succession following reports of vehicle fires.
A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station responded to a vehicle fire on Butt Lane, Burgh Castle.
On arrival at the scene at 1.26pm on Saturday, January 11, firefighters found the vehicle ablaze and quickly tackled the flames.
A brigade spokesman said: "One appliance from Gt Yarmouth attended a vehicle fire on Butt Lane, Burgh Castle.
"Crews in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."
A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were then alerted to reports of a vehicle fire on the A47 at Acle.
They arrived at the scene at 3.02pm, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
A brigade spokesman said: "This was a false alarm caused by an oil leak."
