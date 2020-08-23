Search

‘Vigilant’ public help police crack down on bikers

PUBLISHED: 09:30 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 23 August 2020

Two uninsured vehicles have been taken off the road in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Broadland Police

People in a town been praised by the police for their efforts in clamping down on road crime.

Broadland Police said information from the public and help from British Transport Police saw them take two uninsured motorcycles off the road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Thed three riders ran away when they saw police approaching.

On Twitter, Broadland Police said: “Working with @BTPEAnglia and vigilant members of the public in Thorpe St Andrew two uninsured vehicles have been taken off the road. Seen this afternoon the 3 riders didn’t fancy hanging around on seeing us #Seized #NoInsurance #PC1636.”

Two uninsured vehicles have been taken off the road in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Broadland PoliceTwo uninsured vehicles have been taken off the road in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Broadland Police

‘Vigilant’ public help police crack down on bikers

