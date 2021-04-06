Two teenage boys charged following fight on cycle path bridge

Published: 4:47 PM April 6, 2021

Police were called to reports of a group of people fighting on a bridge on the Sandringham cycle path on Wednesday, March 31. - Credit: IAN BURT

Two teenage boys have been charged following a fight on a cycle path bridge.

Police have said they were called to reports of a group of people fighting on a bridge on the Sandringham cycle path behind Strikes Bowling Centre on Wednesday, March 31.

Two teenage boys have since been charged with affray following the King's Lynn incident, which officers were called to at around 6.30pm .

Jay Greenacre, 18, of De Grey Road, Gaywood in King's Lynn, has been charged with affray and bailed to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on April 22.

A 17 year-old-boy from King's Lynn, who can not be named for legal reasons, has been charged with affray and possession of cannabis and bailed to appear at King's Lynn Youth Court on April 30.

And an 18-year-old boy from King's Lynn, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, and are particularly keen to hear from cyclists and joggers who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Darryl Grief at King's Lynn police station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/21428/21.