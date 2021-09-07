Two people rescued after becoming stranded at Wells beach

Published: 7:16 PM September 7, 2021

Two people have been rescued after getting stranded on the west side of Wells beach, the second time a rescue has happened in two days.

At 4.57pm on Tuesday September 7, Wells inshore lifeboat was called to the pair who were stuck on a disappearing piece of sand as the tide rushed in.

A crew of three onboard the boat, named Peter Wilcox, raced along the harbour channel and out to sea to rescue the stranded casualties.

Both people were found safely and the crew took them to shore.

The lifeboat was brought into the boathouse at 5.27pm, where it was then sanitised, rehoused, refuelled and ready for service again at 6pm.

RNLI deputy launching authority, Greg Hewitt, said: This is the second time in three days that we have had an incident of the same nature.

"I cannot stress how important it is to check the tide times when enjoying our beach and shoreline.

"This way people can make sure they return back to the main part of the beach at least four hours before high tide to prevent being stranded."