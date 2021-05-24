Fly-tippers fined for dumping bin-load of waste at public green space

Published: 2:06 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 2:20 PM May 24, 2021

Fly tippers in Watton have received fines totalling to £600, after waste was dumped at Lovell Gardens. - Credit: Breckland Council

Two people have been fined a total of £600 after dumping a bin-load of waste on a public green space in Lovell Gardens, Watton.

Residents reported to Breckland Council that a fly tip had taken place, in late April, with evidence clearly on display.

After speaking with the landlords of a nearby property, Breckland Council's enforcement team found that a recycling bin had been rejected by bin collection crews as it included a number of non-recyclable items.

Rather than removing the contaminated items, the residents at the house instead emptied the full bin onto a public grass area.

Over the course of the investigation, it became apparent that the house was a source of anti-social behaviour and excess waste was building up in the front garden.

As a result, a £300 fine for fly tipping was issued to one tenant, with a further £300 fine issued to another tenant for the discarded waste at the front of the property.



Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council's executive member for waste and environment, said: "Our crackdown on fly tipping continues and this latest case will have a positive impact on the community at Lovell Gardens.

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour and I sincerely hope this significant fine will make these residents reflect on their actions and discourage others from acting selfishly towards those around them."

If you would like to report a fly tipping incident in Breckland visit www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip .