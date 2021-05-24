Fly-tippers fined for dumping bin-load of waste at public green space
Two people have been fined a total of £600 after dumping a bin-load of waste on a public green space in Lovell Gardens, Watton.
Residents reported to Breckland Council that a fly tip had taken place, in late April, with evidence clearly on display.
After speaking with the landlords of a nearby property, Breckland Council's enforcement team found that a recycling bin had been rejected by bin collection crews as it included a number of non-recyclable items.
Rather than removing the contaminated items, the residents at the house instead emptied the full bin onto a public grass area.
Over the course of the investigation, it became apparent that the house was a source of anti-social behaviour and excess waste was building up in the front garden.
As a result, a £300 fine for fly tipping was issued to one tenant, with a further £300 fine issued to another tenant for the discarded waste at the front of the property.
Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council's executive member for waste and environment, said: "Our crackdown on fly tipping continues and this latest case will have a positive impact on the community at Lovell Gardens.
"We have a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour and I sincerely hope this significant fine will make these residents reflect on their actions and discourage others from acting selfishly towards those around them."
If you would like to report a fly tipping incident in Breckland visit www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip .
