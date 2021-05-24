News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fly-tippers fined for dumping bin-load of waste at public green space

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:06 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 2:20 PM May 24, 2021
Fly tippers in Watton have received fines totalling to £600, after waste was dumped at Lovell Gardens.

Fly tippers in Watton have received fines totalling to £600, after waste was dumped at Lovell Gardens. - Credit: Breckland Council

Two people have been fined a total of £600 after dumping a bin-load of waste on a public green space in Lovell Gardens, Watton.

Residents reported to Breckland Council that a fly tip had taken place, in late April, with evidence clearly on display.  

After speaking with the landlords of a nearby property, Breckland Council's enforcement team found that a recycling bin had been rejected by bin collection crews as it included a number of non-recyclable items.  

Rather than removing the contaminated items, the residents at the house instead emptied the full bin onto a public grass area. 

Over the course of the investigation, it became apparent that the house was a source of anti-social behaviour and excess waste was building up in the front garden.  

As a result, a £300 fine for fly tipping was issued to one tenant, with a further £300 fine issued to another tenant for the discarded waste at the front of the property.  
 
Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council's executive member for waste and environment, said: "Our crackdown on fly tipping continues and this latest case will have a positive impact on the community at Lovell Gardens.

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour and I sincerely hope this significant fine will make these residents reflect on their actions and discourage others from acting selfishly towards those around them." 

If you would like to report a fly tipping incident  in Breckland visit www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip .

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
  2. 2 20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village
  3. 3 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
  1. 4 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
  2. 5 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
  3. 6 'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town
  4. 7 Parents' hopes for 'little hero' daughter after devastating diagnosis
  5. 8 A140 now clear after crash south of Norwich
  6. 9 A11 back open after weekend of delays
  7. 10 City will take risks in transfer market, says Farke
Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Coastguard teams assisting police following an incident at Neatishead.

Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus