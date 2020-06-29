Queen approves Norfolk’s two new deputy lieutenants
PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 29 June 2020
Archant
Royal approval has been given for the appointment of two new deputy lieutenants for Norfolk.
Lady Clare Agnew, from Great Yarmouth, and James Bagge, from West Norfolk, have been announced as the county’s new deputy lieutenants.
They will be available to represent the lord lieutenant Lady Philippa Dannatt – the Queen’s representative in Norfolk – at important events.
Lady Dannatt said: “I am genuinely thrilled and I know Norfolk will not only be delighted, but will benefit enormously from their appointment.
“They both continue to have lots to offer and will bring real energy, drive and commitment to the role, which is what I prize above all else.”
Mr Bagge is the chairman of the Norfolk Citizens Advice Development Committee and patron of two youth projects in West Norfolk.
Lady Agnew advises for the Citizens Advice Bureau in Norwich and is volunteering for Great Yarmouth foodbank during coronavirus.
